Generic and biosimilar drugs should be key components of CSRs for health, says EGA

The increased number of health related proposed country specific Rrcommendations (CSR) to European Union member states by the European Commission for 2014-2015 offers an opportunity to promote healthcare reforms that support improved access to medicines, says the European Generic Medicines Association (EGA).
Out of 16 health related recommendations, 11 refer to increasing cost-efficiency in the health care sector. The Commission recommendation for Ireland to “pursue additional measures to reduce pharmaceutical spending, including through (…) increased generic penetration and improved prescribing practices” is a good example of how to achieve efficiency while improving access to health care.
Concrete recommendations on generic and biosimilar medicines uptake are far more effective than general, and potentially counterproductive, recommendations to reduce pharmaceutical spending.
