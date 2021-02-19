Generics and biosimilars group calls for regulatory reform in Europe

Generics and biosimilars trade group Medicines for Europe has issued a statement calling for the expedition of digital regulatory infrastructure for medicines.
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the group has called on authorities to apply lessons to build “a more robust European crisis preparedness system.”
The group believes that the public health crisis created by the pandemic has highlighted long-standing issues, including a lack of preparedness, poor cooperation and coordination.
