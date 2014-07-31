Harlan aims to provide expertise for biologics and biosimilars

Switzerland-based Harlan Laboratories, a privately held provider of general and specialty toxicology services through its contract research services (CRS) business, is prepared to meet the global demand for development programs in novel biologics and biosimilars.

While the US Food and Drug Administration is slower to adopt regulations for biosimilars than the European Medicines Agency, Harlan CRS has already established regulatory expertise and offers non-human primate (NHP) toxicology services for preclinical and nonclinical programs to accommodate biologics and biosimilars development projects.

Varied views from global regulatory authorities