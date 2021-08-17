How big is the mid-2020's LOE problem for Amgen?

US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) has survived periods of accelerated erosion of legacy products before, but investors may not be aware of the erosion risk facing the company in 2025-2030, commented SVB Leerink Research analyst Geoffrey Porges.
Major franchises such as Prolia (denosumab), Xgeva (denosumab), Otezla (apremilast), Kyprolis (carfilzomib) and Enbrel (etanercept) all face biosimilar or generic competition in this period. He estimates that 52% of the company’s expected total revenue in 2024 will face discounted competition in the 2025-2030 period, and using standard templates for branded and biosimilar erosion, it is likely that more than $9.6 billion of revenue, or 64% of the $15.1 billion in at-risk product sales in 2024, will be eroded by 2030.
This amounts to one third of the company’s total revenue in 2024 that is likely to be eroded by 2030, before accounting for offsetting growth in other franchises and from new launches. Mr Porges thinks this revenue erosion poses a significant headwind for Amgen’s growth ambitions, and perhaps explains the company’s flurry of early-stage new molecular entities (NME) acquisitions.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze