Saturday 8 November 2025

IGBA Whitepaper on vison for generic and biosimilar medicines industry

Biosimilars
8 July 2021
The International Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association (IGBA) has launched a whitepaper: A Vision for the Global Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Industry, which covers the strong contribution of this pharmaceutical sector to global health outcomes and economies, the opportunities, challenges and disruptions for the industry, its 2030 vision as well as actions needed to achieve this vision.

See the full report on the IGBA website at:  www.igbamedicines.org.

“The generic and biosimilar medicines industry has played and continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing Covid-19 public health crisis and in the overall healthcare ecosystems,” commented Sudarshan Jain, IGBA chairman. “The IGBA 2030 vision reflects our efforts to ensure that this industry can continue to contribute deeply to enhancing reach and access to high quality and cost-effective therapies globally. They are needed more than ever”, Mr Jain added.

