Saturday 8 November 2025

India's biotech sector key driver to contribute to India's $5-trillion economy target

Biosimilars
2 August 2021
biosimilars_samples_large

Indian pharmaceutical companies are set to gain from the US Food and Drug Administration's changed stance on biosimilar versions of biological medicines. With the US FDA approving a biosimilar interchangeable insulin product for the treatment of diabetes for the first time in the country, the doors appear to have been opened for generic players, with many considering it a shot in the arm, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.

Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn), manufactured by Biocon Biologics (BSE: 532523), a Bengaluru-based company, is both interchangeable with and biosimilar to Lantus (insulin glargine), a long-acting insulin product from Sanofi (Euronext: SAN) already approved in the USA. The US FDA move will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills, and is expected to save millions of dollars annually as well as encourage other drug makers to create more biosimilar medicines.

Indian drugmakers are banking on the fact that the US FDA move not only endorses the high quality of biosimilars produced in India, but it also speaks volumes of the scientific skill prevalent in the country.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Biocon and Mylan launch biosimilar Lantus in USA
1 September 2020
Generics
Indian's Aurobindo linked to buying $1.5 billion of Teva assets
7 July 2016
Biosimilars
Opportunities abound in Rituxan/MabThera biosimilars market
12 February 2021
Biosimilars
Biocon Biologics to offer its cancer biosimilars through CAP
4 February 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biosimilars

Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Sandoz finalizes deal to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics
5 November 2025
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
AAM welcomes FDA plan to simplify biosimilar approvals
30 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze