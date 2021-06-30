Indian companies shift focus to specialty drugs

Indian pharmaceutical companies focusing on US generics are building specialty generics pipelines. Price erosion due to increased competition in the USA has hastened Indian drug firms' push towards specialty medicines. The complexity being tapped is the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) or formulation routes of delivery, a complex dosage form, or where the approval pathway has changed, reports The Pharma Letter’s India correspondent.
With the US Food and Drug Administration improving the approval process, approvals have been quicker, leading to increased competition in less complex generics. Competition has led to steep price erosion and has reduced the economic viability of some products.
Given the erosion of generic drugs prices in the USA, Indian generic drug manufacturers are exiting certain drug portfolios and are focusing on developing differentiated specialty generics, including biosimilars.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze