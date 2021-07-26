Wednesday 19 November 2025

Intas gets global rights to sell Stelara biosimilar

Biosimilars
26 July 2021
intas-big

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals has been granted rights to commercialize DMB-3115, a proposed biosimilar to Janssen’s Stelara (ustekinumab), in all global markets excluding Japan, South Korea and certain other Asian countries.

The company has picked up the rights in an exclusive license agreement with Japanese firm Meiji Seika Pharma and Korean pharma Dong-A ST (KRX: 170900).

Meiji and Dong-A ST will develop, manufacture and supply DMB-3115 to Intas and its worldwide affiliates in return for an undisclosed upfront payment. They are also eligible to receive developmental and sales milestone sums as well as profit share payments.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Hikma gains US rights to BAT2206, a proposed biosimilar to Stelara
28 August 2021
Biotechnology
New indication for Janssen's Stelara approved in USA
31 July 2020
Pharmaceutical
Alteogen grants Intas rights to ALT-B4
8 January 2021
Biosimilars
IGBA Whitepaper on vison for generic and biosimilar medicines industry
8 July 2021




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025
Formycon progressing Dupixent biosimilar
17 November 2025
Sandoz acquires rights to Perjeta biosimilar
12 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze