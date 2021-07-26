Intas gets global rights to sell Stelara biosimilar

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals has been granted rights to commercialize DMB-3115, a proposed biosimilar to Janssen’s Stelara (ustekinumab), in all global markets excluding Japan, South Korea and certain other Asian countries.

The company has picked up the rights in an exclusive license agreement with Japanese firm Meiji Seika Pharma and Korean pharma Dong-A ST (KRX: 170900).

Meiji and Dong-A ST will develop, manufacture and supply DMB-3115 to Intas and its worldwide affiliates in return for an undisclosed upfront payment. They are also eligible to receive developmental and sales milestone sums as well as profit share payments.