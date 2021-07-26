Intas gets global rights to sell Stelara biosimilar

Indian drugmaker Intas Pharmaceuticals has been granted rights to commercialize DMB-3115, a proposed biosimilar to Janssen’s Stelara (ustekinumab), in all global markets excluding Japan, South Korea and certain other Asian countries.
The company has picked up the rights in an exclusive license agreement with Japanese firm Meiji Seika Pharma and Korean pharma Dong-A ST (KRX: 170900).
Meiji and Dong-A ST will develop, manufacture and supply DMB-3115 to Intas and its worldwide affiliates in return for an undisclosed upfront payment. They are also eligible to receive developmental and sales milestone sums as well as profit share payments.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze