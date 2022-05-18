Saturday 8 November 2025

MHRA green light for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis

Biosimilars
18 May 2022
eye

The UK Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency (MHRA) decision to grant a licence for Ongavia, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab), said the product’s developer, Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA).

Lucentis is marketed by Swiss pharma majors Novartis (NOVN: VX) and Roche’s (ROG: SIX).

The UK is the first country in Europe to authorize commercialization of Ongavia for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Ongavia is also licenced for: the treatment of visual impairment due to diabetic macular edema (DME); the treatment of proliferative diabetic retinopathy (PDR); the treatment of visual impairment due to macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (branch RVO or central RVO); and the treatment of visual impairment due to choroidal neovascularization (CNV).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Generics
Teva completes acquisition of Allergan's generics arm
3 August 2016
Generics
Teva sells Actavis assets in UK and Ireland to Intas
6 October 2016
Biosimilars
Health Canada approves first Lucentis biosimilar
10 March 2022
Biotechnology
MHRA likes the look of two GSK cancer drugs, granting special status
16 June 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biosimilars

Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Sandoz finalizes deal to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics
5 November 2025
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
AAM welcomes FDA plan to simplify biosimilar approvals
30 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze