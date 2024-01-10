Milestone approval for first Stelara biosimilar in Europe

Authorities in Europe have granted marketing authorization for Uzpruvo (ustekinumab), a biosimilar of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE: JNJ) Stelara.

Developed by Germany’s STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) and Iceland-based Alvotech (Nasdaq: ALVO), the nod makes the companies the first to secure approval for a Stelara biosimilar in Europe.

It also represents a positive turnaround in fortunes, after the US Food and Drug Administration refused approval late last year, due to certain deficiencies noted during an inspection of Alvotech’s Reykjavik facility.