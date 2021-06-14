New data raise profile of Truxima at EHA 2021

South Korean biosimilars specialist Celltrion Healthcare (Kosdaq: 068270) has presented new Phase IV data for Truxima (rituximab-abbs) at the annual meeting of the European Hematology Association (EHA).

The multi-country post-approval study is the first to investigate the safety and effectiveness of Truxima in people with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in a real-world setting.

The data presented at EHA show that at 30-months post-index, 67% of those taking Truxima as a first-line option had not experienced disease progression, with 74% overall survival.