New heights ahead in Chinese biosimilar market

China has witnessed a surge in biosimilar approvals over the last three years, with 13 approved from 2018 to 2021.

A strong biosimilar pipeline and the latest regulation changes by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) are likely to drive China’s biosimilar market to new heights, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Amazingly, prior to 2019, China had no official biosimilars available. The recent surge in products being approved has helped the country to become one of the leading biosimilar markets in only three years, overtaking South Korea to reach second place behind Japan, in terms of number of approvals in 2019. The table below provides details of this comparison: