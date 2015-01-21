Thursday 20 November 2025

New phase of MAb biosimilars opportunities in Japan

Biosimilars
21 January 2015
biosimilars_samples_large

The launch of Remicade (infliximab, from Johnson & Johnson) biosimilar in December 2014 in the Japan pharma market demonstrated its changing regulatory environment; it is faster than the USA in adapting to biosimilar use, according to a new report from marketresearchreports.

After nine years of continuous efforts by the Japan government to promote increased use of generics (started in 2006 by launching various benefits for generics use at pharmacy, hospital level) – now in 2014, generic penetration of small molecules is changing the trend line and moving towards faster market penetration. While for biosimilars since their launch from 2009- various Japan-specific factors has played role for each of them varied market penetration (growth hormone, erythropoietin, G-CSF).

2015 a critical year

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Biosimilars

Sandoz’s Tyruko first MS biosimilar launched in USA
18 November 2025
EC green light for Remsima IV liquid formulation, first liquid IV infliximab
18 November 2025
Formycon progressing Dupixent biosimilar
17 November 2025
Sandoz acquires rights to Perjeta biosimilar
12 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze