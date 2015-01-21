New phase of MAb biosimilars opportunities in Japan

The launch of Remicade (infliximab, from Johnson & Johnson) biosimilar in December 2014 in the Japan pharma market demonstrated its changing regulatory environment; it is faster than the USA in adapting to biosimilar use, according to a new report from marketresearchreports.
After nine years of continuous efforts by the Japan government to promote increased use of generics (started in 2006 by launching various benefits for generics use at pharmacy, hospital level) – now in 2014, generic penetration of small molecules is changing the trend line and moving towards faster market penetration. While for biosimilars since their launch from 2009- various Japan-specific factors has played role for each of them varied market penetration (growth hormone, erythropoietin, G-CSF).
