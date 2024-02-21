Organon's Humira biosimilar selected for VA National Formulary

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has exclusively selected Organon's (NYSE: OGN) Hadlima in replacement of Humira (adalimumab) for the VA National Formulary.

Hadlima, which was developed, manufactured and supplied by Korea's Samsung Bioepis and is being commercialized by Organon, is a biosimilar referencing AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira.

It has won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of specific autoimmune or autoinflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, and plaque psoriasis.