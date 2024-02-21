Organon's Humira biosimilar selected for VA National Formulary

The US Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has exclusively selected Organon's (NYSE: OGN) Hadlima in replacement of Humira (adalimumab) for the VA National Formulary.
Hadlima, which was developed, manufactured and supplied by Korea's Samsung Bioepis and is being commercialized by Organon, is a biosimilar referencing AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) mega-blockbuster Humira.
It has won approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of specific autoimmune or autoinflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, hidradenitis suppurativa, and plaque psoriasis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze