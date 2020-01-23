Pfizer launching three new biosimilars in USA at significant discounts

Today, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced it is introducing three new biosimilars, Zirabev (bevacizumab-bvzr) referencing Avastin, Ruxience (rituximab-pvvr) referencing Rituxan, and Trazimera (trastuzumab-qyyp) referencing Herceptin, at a substantially discounted price to the originator product in the USA, which has been a notoriously difficult market for copy biologics to enter.

With these launches, Pfizer will become the first company to bring three oncology monoclonal antibody (MAb) biosimilars to the US market. The company already has three, non-cancer US-marketed biosimilars - infliximab (Inflectra), epoetin alfa (Retacrit), and filgrastim (Nivestym).

“We’re proud to expand our leading biosimilars portfolio by launching these three treatments, which can potentially create significant savings for the US healthcare system while increasing access to critical therapies,” said Angela Lukin, regional president, North America Oncology at Pfizer, adding: “We look forward to working with payers and providers to deliver these important medicines to patients that are living with certain cancers and autoimmune conditions.”