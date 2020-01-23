Pfizer launching three new biosimilars in USA at significant discounts

Today, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced it is introducing three new biosimilars, Zirabev (bevacizumab-bvzr) referencing Avastin, Ruxience (rituximab-pvvr) referencing Rituxan, and Trazimera (trastuzumab-qyyp) referencing Herceptin, at a substantially discounted price to the originator product in the USA, which has been a notoriously difficult market for copy biologics to enter.
With these launches, Pfizer will become the first company to bring three oncology monoclonal antibody (MAb) biosimilars to the US market. The company already has three, non-cancer US-marketed biosimilars - infliximab (Inflectra), epoetin alfa (Retacrit), and filgrastim (Nivestym).
“We’re proud to expand our leading biosimilars portfolio by launching these three treatments, which can potentially create significant savings for the US healthcare system while increasing access to critical therapies,” said Angela Lukin, regional president, North America Oncology at Pfizer, adding: “We look forward to working with payers and providers to deliver these important medicines to patients that are living with certain cancers and autoimmune conditions.”
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze