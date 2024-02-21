Positive trial results for Polpharma’s Entyvio biosimilar for IBD

Dutch firm Polpharma Biologics today announced top-line results demonstrating the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) comparability of its biosimilar candidate PB016 to its reference drug, Entyvio (vedolizumab), as marketed by Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502).
Results came from a single-dose, randomized, double-blind, three-arm parallel-group study assessing the PK/PD and immunogenicity for PB016 compared to Entyvio after intravenous administration in 120 healthy subjects. PB016 was found to show comparability to Entyvio in all investigated PK and PD parameters, with no immunogenicity or safety imbalances to the reference drug.
The company notes that PB016 will be Polpharma Biologics’ third biosimilar to enter late-stage development and today’s results show its potential as a more affordable future biologic option for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze