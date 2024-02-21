Monday 29 September 2025

Positive trial results for Polpharma’s Entyvio biosimilar for IBD

Biosimilars
21 February 2024
biosimilars_samples_large

Dutch firm Polpharma Biologics today announced top-line results demonstrating the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) comparability of its biosimilar candidate PB016 to its reference drug, Entyvio (vedolizumab), as marketed by Japanese pharma major Takeda (TYO: 4502).

Results came from a single-dose, randomized, double-blind, three-arm parallel-group study assessing the PK/PD and immunogenicity for PB016 compared to Entyvio after intravenous administration in 120 healthy subjects. PB016 was found to show comparability to Entyvio in all investigated PK and PD parameters, with no immunogenicity or safety imbalances to the reference drug.

The company notes that PB016 will be Polpharma Biologics’ third biosimilar to enter late-stage development and today’s results show its potential as a more affordable future biologic option for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Epirus and Polpharma collaborate on advancing biosimilars portfolio targeting $6 billion addressable market
14 July 2015
Biotechnology
Ryvu Therapeutics links up with Polpharma on APIs for RVU120 trials
6 July 2023
Biotechnology
Pre-filled Entyvio pen approved for more US patients
19 April 2024
Biotechnology
Entyvio set to be most dominant drug in the UC landscape, says analyst
13 March 2019


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
Pharmaceutical
Sanofi expands $35 insulin cap to all US patients
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Enhertu bests key Roche rival in major breast cancer trial
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
Leqembi IV maintenance dosing approved in China
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Ipsen presents new data on IPN10200, enabling initiation of Phase III
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biosimilars

Margins under pressure: immunology’s crowded new era
26 September 2025
Biosimilars Council applauds bipartisan House legislation
22 September 2025
Celltrion updates on availability of Omlyclo across Europe
19 September 2025
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze