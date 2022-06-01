Saturday 8 November 2025

Samsung Bioepis strengthens data package on Humira biosimilar

Biosimilars
1 June 2022
samsung_bioepis_lab_large

Korean biosimilar company Samsung Bioepis is presenting new data on its copy of Humira (adalimumab), which is branded as Imraldi and Hadlima and also referred to as SB5, at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology (EULAR 2022).

This includes data from a Phase I trial comparing the pharmacokinetic (PK), safety, and tolerability profile of the new SB5 formulation (40 mg/0.4 mL) with the original SB5 formulation (40 mg/0.8 mL) in healthy men.

In a randomized, single-blind, two-arm, parallel group, single-dose study in healthy subjects, the study demonstrated PK equivalence between the new SB5 formulation and the original. Both were generally well tolerated with similar safety profiles.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
FDA nod for citrate-free Humira biosimilar Hadlima
17 August 2022
Biosimilars
Adalimumab takes flight in India: biosimilars soar
1 February 2024
Biosimilars
Amneal achieves third US biosimilar approval with Fylentra
30 May 2022
Biosimilars
Alvotech further demonstrates therapeutic equivalence of its AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara
25 May 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
Pharmaceutical
Metsera bidding war over, with Pfizer the winner
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA broadens Pfizer Abrysvo licence to include RSV disease prevention
8 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.


More Features in Biosimilars

Samsung Bioepis settlement with J&J for Pyzchiva in Europe
6 November 2025
Sandoz finalizes deal to acquire Just-Evotec Biologics
5 November 2025
FDA grants interchangeability status to Celltrion's Stoboclo and Osenvelt
31 October 2025
AAM welcomes FDA plan to simplify biosimilar approvals
30 October 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze