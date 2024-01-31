Monday 29 September 2025

Sandoz launches first and only biosimilar for multiple sclerosis, Tyruko, in Germany

Biosimilars
31 January 2024
sandoz_big-1

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ), the recent generic and biosimilar medicines spin out from Novartis (NOVN: VX), today announced the launch of Tyruko (natalizumab) in Germany from February 1.

Developed by Polpharma Biologics, Tyrukos is the first and only biosimilar to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This is the same indication as approved by the European Commission for reference medicine Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) injectable Tysabri.

The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for Tyruko for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in September last year. It is also approved in the USA.

