Sandoz launches first and only biosimilar for multiple sclerosis, Tyruko, in Germany

Sandoz (SIX: SDZ), the recent generic and biosimilar medicines spin out from Novartis (NOVN: VX), today announced the launch of Tyruko (natalizumab) in Germany from February 1.
Developed by Polpharma Biologics, Tyrukos is the first and only biosimilar to treat relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). This is the same indication as approved by the European Commission for reference medicine Biogen’s (Nasdaq: BIIB) injectable Tysabri.
The European Commission (EC) granted marketing authorization for Tyruko for the treatment of multiple sclerosis in September last year. It is also approved in the USA.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
