Monday 29 September 2025

Sandoz to acquire Cimerli business from Coherus

Biosimilars
22 January 2024
sandoz_big-1

Newly-independent generics and biosimilars drugmaker Sandoz (SIX: SDZ) has signed an agreement to acquire the US biosimilar ranibizumab Cimerli (ranibizumab-eqrn) from Coherus BioSciences (Nasdaq: CHRS) for an upfront cash purchase payment of $170 million.

This is inclusive of a biologics license application, product inventory, ophthalmology sales and field reimbursement talent, as well as access to proprietary commercial software. Sandoz shares edged up 2.2% to 29.00 Swiss francs on the news.

Cimerli solution for injection 0.3mg (6mg/mL) and 0.5mg (10mg/mL) is a US Food and Drug administration (FDA)-approved biosimilar to reference product Lucentis, which is marketed ex-USA by Sandoz’s former parent company Novartis (NOVN: VX), as well as rival Roche (ROG: SIX) in the USA.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biosimilars
Progress on proposed biosimilars of eye drugs Eylea and Lucentis
4 May 2021
Biosimilars
Sandoz receives FDA approval for first and only denosumab biosimilar
6 March 2024
Biosimilars
FDA approves Cimerli, first interchangeable biosimilar to Lucentis
3 August 2022
Biosimilars
Set free Sandoz seeks boost from product launches
9 June 2023


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
Pharmaceutical
Basilea awarded $159M BARDA contract
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
Taiho inks exploratory collaboration with Guardant Health
29 September 2025
Biotechnology
New France alliance to fast-track immunotherapy from lab to clinic
29 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to September 26
28 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
US trade policy demands effective policy from Europe
27 September 2025
Pharmaceutical
MHRA and partners unite to reaffirm Rx weight-loss meds advertising rules
27 September 2025
Biotechnology
Lilly opens Gateway Labs site in San Diego to boost biotech ecosystem
26 September 2025

Company Spotlight

Mineralys Therapeutics


More Features in Biosimilars

Margins under pressure: immunology’s crowded new era
26 September 2025
Biosimilars Council applauds bipartisan House legislation
22 September 2025
Celltrion updates on availability of Omlyclo across Europe
19 September 2025
Alteogen wins European approval for Eylea biosimilar Eyluxvi
17 September 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze