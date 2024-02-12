Sandoz to distribute Biocon’s trastuzumab and bevacizumab biosimilars in Australia

Indian drugmaker Biocon (BSE: 532523) has entered a five-year partnership with Sandoz (SIX: SDZ), which provides the Swiss firm with exclusive rights to promote, sell and distribute biosimilar trastuzumab (market value of A$35 million [US$53.5 million]) and biosimilar bevacizumab (market value of A$45 million) in Australia.
Trastuzumab is a biosimilar of Roche’s (ROG: SIX) Herceptin, with bevacizumab referencing the Swiss pharma giant cancer drug Avastin.
Under the agreement, Sandoz will distribute the Biocon Biologics’ brands, Ogivri (bTrastuzumab) and Abevmy (bBevacizumab), and facilitate the sustained access of these medications that were previously distributed by another pharmaceutical company to patients in Australia.
