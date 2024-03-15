STADA continues with double-digit sales and profit growth in 2023

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) announced financial results, noting that it has maintained its growth momentum in 2023 with double-digit sales and profit growth.

Adjusted for currency fluctuations and special items, the Group increased its sales by 14% to 3.73 billion euros $4.06 billion). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 19% to 802 million euros, aided by improved cost of goods, despite inflationary pressures, and strong supply reliability.

Through an established number-four position in Europe’s retail generics market, STADA in 2023 advanced its generics sales by 6% to 1.50 billion euros, equivalent to 40% of total group sales.