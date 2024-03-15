STADA continues with double-digit sales and profit growth in 2023

German drugmaker STADA Arzneimittel (SAZ: Xetra) announced financial results, noting that it has maintained its growth momentum in 2023 with double-digit sales and profit growth.
Adjusted for currency fluctuations and special items, the Group increased its sales by 14% to 3.73 billion euros $4.06 billion). Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) improved by 19% to 802 million euros, aided by improved cost of goods, despite inflationary pressures, and strong supply reliability.
Through an established number-four position in Europe’s retail generics market, STADA in 2023 advanced its generics sales by 6% to 1.50 billion euros, equivalent to 40% of total group sales.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze