Theramex and Enzene join forces on Prolia biosimilar

Women’s health company Theramex has entered into an agreement to register and commercialize a biosimilar version of Prolia (denosumab) from Enzene Biosciences for use in Europe, the UK, Switzerland, and Australia.

Prolia is an antiresorptive treatment for osteoporosis originally, from US biotech major Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN) with sales in these markets totaling close to one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in 2020.

Enzene, which is a subsidiary of Indian drugmaker Alkem Laboratories (NSE: ALKEM), will exclusively supply the finished product to Theramex for the duration of the agreement.