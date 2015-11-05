Transparency and objectivity essential to biological medicines access, says EBG

The European Biosimilar medicines Group (EBG, the sector group of the European Generic and Biosimilar Medicines Association [EGA]) has been keenly involved in the DIA conference over the last two days to promote greater access to biological medicines for patients.

Pieter Dylst, EGA health economics officer, highlighted the vital role of the European Commission and the European Medicines Agency in establishing a regulatory and access model for Europe and worldwide. He praised the European Commission for engaging actively with stakeholders in a recent workshop on biosimilar medicines where an IMS study illustrated the tremendous patient access and unmet medical need benefits of biosimilar medicines competition.

Elke Grooten, chairman of the EBG/EGA Public Affairs Advisory Group, underlined the benefits of the EMA’s science based policy on biosimilar medicines labeling (the ‘reference label’ approach) which requires the Summary of Product Characteristics – SmPC - of the biosimilar product, describing its medical use, to be consistent with that of the reference product.