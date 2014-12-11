US generic trade group supports compromise legislation for biosimilars

The USA's Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) has agreed to support compromise automatic substitution legislation that would allow interchangeable biologics to be automatically substituted at the pharmacy.
This step brings millions of Americans closer to the day when they will be able to access safe alternatives to costly biologic medicines. Indeed, Express Scripts projects savings of $250 billion in 10 years should only the 11 likeliest biosimilars enter the market, according to Ralph Neas, president and chief executive of the GPhA.
The compromise legislation was put forward by several GPhA members and reflects the Association’s core principles: upholding the current pharmacy practice of automatic substitution; insisting on the science-based Food and Drug Administration-determination of interchangeability; and treating all interchangeables and their corresponding brand biologics the same once an interchangeable is approved.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze