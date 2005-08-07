Wednesday 19 November 2025

Biosite commercializes Triage Stroke Panel in EU

7 August 2005

San Diego, USA-based Biosite has announced the commercialization of its Triage Stroke Panel in the European Union, with registration pending in other international markets. The test is currently not approved for sale in the USA.

The CE Marked Triage Stroke Panel is a rapid immunoassay intended to aid in the assessment and diagnosis of stroke. The test uses a small sample of blood to simultaneously measure four biomarkers, brain natriuretic peptide, D-dimer, MMP-9 and S100 beta. It is the first commercialized Biosite test to incorporate the company's proprietary MultiMarker Index feature, which analyzes information from multiple biomarkers and presents a single composite index result.

"With the European launch of the Triage Stroke Panel, Biosite takes an important step forward in providing the European medical community with a diagnostic tool to help physicians identify patients who should be on the stroke care pathway," said Kim Blickenstaff, the firm's chief executive officer. "The incidence of stroke is on the rise and the lack of readily-available diagnostic tools is evident. This test is designed to add important objective information to the physician's assessment of a patient presenting with symptoms of stroke," he added.

