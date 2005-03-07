Biosite gets FDA clearance for Triage TOX drug screens with acetaminophen

Biosite, a US research-based provider of novel, rapid medical diagnostics, says that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted the company clearance to market the Triage TOX Drug Screen with Acetaminophen (APAP), the first drug screen to include a rapid, point-of-care test for the qualitative detection of acetaminophen in urine. Overdose from acetaminophen is the leading cause of calls to US Poison Control Centers (over 100,000 per year). In the USA, acetaminophen overdose is estimated to represent 5%, or 275,000, of the 5.2 million total toxic exposures annually, and nearly 10% of all toxic pharmaceutical exposures annually (275,000 out of 2.9 million).