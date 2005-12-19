Biota and MedImmune agree small-molecule R&D deal

Australian firm Biota Holdings and the USA's MedImmune say that they have entered into a licensing collaboration to develop and commercilize Biota's small-molecule compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus.

Under the terms of the deal, the Australian company will receive a $5.0 million upfront payment and reimbursement of future R&D costs, and may be entitled to a maximum of $107.5 million based on the achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones. In return, MedImmune retains exclusive rights to market the product worldwide, excluding Australia, New Zealand, China and Southeast Asia.