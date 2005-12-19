Biota and MedImmune agree small-molecule R&D deal

Australian firm Biota Holdings and the USA's MedImmune say that they have entered into a licensing collaboration to develop and commercilize Biota's small-molecule compounds for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus.
Under the terms of the deal, the Australian company will receive a $5.0 million upfront payment and reimbursement of future R&D costs, and may be entitled to a maximum of $107.5 million based on the achievement of clinical and regulatory milestones. In return, MedImmune retains exclusive rights to market the product worldwide, excluding Australia, New Zealand, China and Southeast Asia.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze