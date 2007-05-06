Biota's quarterly Relenza royalties grow to A$16M

Australian drug development firm Biota Holdings says that it has received written notification from UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline indicating that, for the three months ended March 31, it is entitled to royalties of A$16.0 million ($13.2 million) from the sale of the anti-influenza agent Relenza (zanamivir). Biota chief executive Peter Cook said that, "with sales of L92.0 million [$183.1 million] for the quarter, Relenza is now the fourth largest product, ranked by turnover, within GSK's substantial product range."

The news follows Biota's statement that it may increase the damages claim in its long-running dispute with GSK alleging under promotion of Relenza. The case is due to go to trial in Australia on April 1 next year (Marketletter April 9).