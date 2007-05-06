Biota's quarterly Relenza royalties grow to A$16M

Australian drug development firm Biota Holdings says that it has received written notification from UK-based pharmaceutical major GlaxoSmithKline indicating that, for the three months ended March 31, it is entitled to royalties of A$16.0 million ($13.2 million) from the sale of the anti-influenza agent Relenza (zanamivir). Biota chief executive Peter Cook said that, "with sales of L92.0 million [$183.1 million] for the quarter, Relenza is now the fourth largest product, ranked by turnover, within GSK's substantial product range."
The news follows Biota's statement that it may increase the damages claim in its long-running dispute with GSK alleging under promotion of Relenza. The case is due to go to trial in Australia on April 1 next year (Marketletter April 9).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze