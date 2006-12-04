Biota signs $102M HCV accord with Boeh Ing

Melbourne, Australia-headquartered Biota Holdings has entered into a worldwide research collaboration and licensing agreement with German drug major Boehringer Ingelheim, centered on the development and commercialization of the former's novel nucleoside analogs designed to treat hepatitis C virus infections and potentially other diseases.

Under the terms of the deal, Biota is eligible to receive payments of up to $102.0 million based on products achieving certain clinical, regulatory and commercialization milestones, including an initial technology access fee and research support. In addition, Biota will receive royalties on future sales of licensed products marketed by Boehringer Ingelheim. Further financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. As part of their collaboration, Biota is responsible for drug discovery research while Boehringer will take care of worldwide development of potential compounds and their commercialization. The companies will be equally represented on the Joint Research Committee to oversee and coordinate the activities of the program. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that, in the USA alone, 4.1 million people have been infected with HCV. Of these, 3.2 million are chronically infected, 70% of whom progress to chronic liver disease.