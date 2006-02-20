Biota starts Ph I of cold drug candidate

Melbourne, Australia-based Biota Holdings has started a Phase I human safety trial of its human rhinovirus (HRV) drug, BTA-798 for the prevention and treatment of one of the major causes of the common cold. HRV is the predominant cause of the common cold in children, and also frequently in adults. While normally a self-limiting disease in otherwise healthy people, HRV is a major cause of hospitalization for infants, asthma sufferers and patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, where the infection causes complications or aggravation of the underlying condition.
Currently, there is no effective preventative or therapeutic treatment for HRV and, if successful BTA-798 will address an important unmet medical need, notes Biota.
The double-blind study, in which BTA-798 will be orally administered, may involve up to 48 participants and will use product made to full Code of Good Manufacturing Practice standards. The trial is being conducted in the UK, with the acceptance of the Medical and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and is expected to be completed by December this year.
