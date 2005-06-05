Biotech 2005: a shift towards predictive, preventative and personalized medicine

Tremendous growth is currently taking place within the biotechnology industry worldwide, as society makes the transition from struggling to meet the escalating health problems of aging populations and moving towards a focus on wellness by preventing or delaying the onset of disease. This is a paradigm shift, and it is occurring "before our very eyes," says Steven Burrill, chief executive of San Francisco-based life sciences merchant bank Burrill & Co, writing in the company's new report, Biotech 2005 - Life Sciences: A Move Towards Predictability.

Chronic care currently accounts for almost 80% of total US health care costs, according to the study, which is Burrill's 19th annual report on the state of the biotechnology industry. However, it goes on to note: "with continuing progress in systems biology, we are moving closer to a personalized medicine world, bringing renewed hope for a future in which an individual's genetic makeup can be determined and used to help tailor safer, more effective, cost-efficient treatments."

How this transformation is to be accomplished is one of the major themes of Biotech 2005. The report keys on the fact that biotechnology is fueling a significant development in the health care paradigm - one that emphasizes earlier disease detection, more targeted treatments and adjunctive support through enhanced nutrition.