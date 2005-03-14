Biotech advances improve R&D success rates, says Tufts study

Advances in biotechnology R&D, which are driving new product development and improving success rates, will result in nearly 50 new biotechnology medicines receiving market approval from the US Food and Drug Administration, according to a study released by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development of the USA.

Based on its analysis of approval success rates for new biopharmaceuticals, the Tufts Center estimates that, of approximately 250 protein-based therapeutic products currently in development worldwide, 33 recombinant protein (rDNA) and 16 monoclonal antibody therapeutics are likely to receive market approval from the FDA.