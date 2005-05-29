Biotech announces ad campaign for Sucanon

Biotech Holdings of Canada says it will start a $183,500 six-week television and radio advertising campaign in Mexico for Sucanon, an insulin sensitizer for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, on May 26.
The infomercial will be broadcast "in all markets in Mexico, in varying time slots, on two national channels to reach our target market. The long-form 28-minute infomercial, which has been approved by Mexico's national regulator, will be broadcast more than 80 times during a period of six weeks," said the firm's president, Robert Rievely. The radio-advertising program will run simultaneously.
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