Biotech Assoc Endorses FDA Reform

The American Biotechnology Industry Association has endorsed calls from the National Governors' Association and the American Legislative Exchange Council to revamp the US Food and Drug Administration's drug approval policies in order to ensure faster access for patients to new drugs.
The NGA and ALEC proposals also call for more rapid access to diagnostic products and medical devices. The NGA noted that the competiveness of the US market "is dependent on bringing products to the market quickly."
