Biotech CEO Summit

The Summit offers CEOs the opportunity to have a think tank-style meeting ,with discussions led by subject matter experts.

Held annually in the US and Europe, the Summit provides high-value, relationship-building opportunities through informal discussions where personal knowledge, insights, and ideas are exchanged with peers. These candid discussions take place in a secure, confidential setting.

Biotech CEO Summits are limited to CEOs focused on leading their organizations through the ever-evolving biotech landscape, transforming individual companies and the industry as a whole.

Non-CEO participants include a select group of industry leaders.

The topics are identified in consultation with the advisory board, and include discussions on strategy (asset selection, collaborations, market approach), financing (public and private), communications to all audiences (shareholders, investors, board of directors, patients, regulatory bodies, and team), human resources (board and team development and management), and lessons learned during make or break situations.