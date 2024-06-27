Sunday 24 November 2024

Biotech CEO Summit

15 July 202417 July 2024
California, USAThe Lodge at Torrey Pines
The Summit offers CEOs the opportunity to have a think tank-style meeting ,with discussions led by subject matter experts.

Held annually in the US and Europe, the Summit provides high-value, relationship-building opportunities through informal discussions where personal knowledge, insights, and ideas are exchanged with peers. These candid discussions take place in a secure, confidential setting.

Biotech CEO Summits are limited to CEOs focused on leading their organizations through the ever-evolving biotech landscape, transforming individual companies and the industry as a whole.
Non-CEO participants include a select group of industry leaders.

The topics are identified in consultation with the advisory board, and include discussions on strategy (asset selection, collaborations, market approach), financing (public and private), communications to all audiences (shareholders, investors, board of directors, patients, regulatory bodies, and team), human resources (board and team development and management), and lessons learned during make or break situations.

Today's issue

Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.




