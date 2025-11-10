Biotech Financing By Pharma Industry

During the first quarter of 1995, the pharmaceutical industry has replaced the investment community as the primary source of financing of biotechnology companies, according to a recent review of industry data by Feinstein Partners Inc, reported in Massachusetts Biotechnology Council's Bioline journal.

Pharmaceutical investments in biotechnology firms during the quarter had an announced value of over $1.4 billion, compared with $147 million in total announced deal value during the first quarter of 1994. In contrast, biotechnology companies raised approximately $207 million through announced public and private equity financings in the 1995 first quarter compared with $692 million in the similar 1994 quarter.

Around 40 corporate agreements were reached in the first quarter of this year, says Feinstein's Peter Feinstein, and of these over half were valued at more than $20 million. In 1994, there were 16 first quarter corporate agreements, only two of which were valued at over $20 million. In the financing arena, the number of public and private offerings was down from 42 to 24, and the average amount raised per offering declined from $16 million to $9 million in the 1995 first quarter. Among the largest deals were Glaxo's $533 million acquisition of Affymax, Genentech's $100 million investment in Scios Nova's Auriculin (anaritide) and Boehringer Ingelheim's $100 million deal with Isis.