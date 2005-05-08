Biotech Holdings gets 2nd Sucanon order from Wal-Mart

Robert Rieveley, president of Canadian firm Biotech Holdings, says that the firm has received a second purchase order for its diabetes drug Sucanon from supermarket gianta Wal-Mart, closely on the heels of a first order earlier this month.
"This order increases to 137 the total number of Wal-Mart stores in Mexico to which we are supplying Sucanon. There are 89 Wal-Mart Supercenter stores and 48 Superama stores," Mr Rievely commented.
