Biotech Holdings Starts New Diabetes Trials

Biotech Holdings of Vancouver, Canada, has started a four-month clinical trial of V-411, its oral hypoglycemic for type II diabetes. The trial will be conducted in the Caribbean.
Biotech Holdings selected the Caribbean as a suitable area for the trial because the total number of type II diabetes sufferers in this region is estimated at more than three million. The firm has already completed trials and won approval to market V-411 in China (Marketletter April 8).
