Biotech investment in Spain

The volume of investment in small and medium-sized biotechnology companies in Spain in 2004 was worth 49.3 million euros ($65.1 million). The figure is seen as remarkably low, given that 42.0 million euros of this investment (85%) went on three operations - the expansion of the capital of two companies, Natraceutical and the Zeltia group subsidiary Neuropharma (Marketletters passim), as well as the non-listed firm Genetrix. Analyst Pablo Prieto of Vitalia Consulting explains the low level of investment in terms of the change of government in Spain and uncertainties linked to the Iraq war and economic instability following the US elections.