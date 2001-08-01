Biotech investment tax credits in Taiwan

The Taiwanese government plans to offer biotechnology companiesinvestment tax credits of 25%-50% for both R&D costs and employee training, reports the Economic Daily News. The tax breaks will run for five years, says the vice director of Taiwan's Council for Economic Planning and Developing, who told the newspaper that it is hoped some T$150 billion ($4.32 billion) will be invested in the sector as a result of the concessions.
