Biotech Media, Sera, Reagent Sales

The US market this year for media, sera and reagents used in biotechnology for cell culture is estimated at $569.2 million, and it will grow 5% a year on average to reach $721 million in 2000 and $932.1 million in 2005, according to new a study from BCC Inc. It is possible that the market could receive a great boost as a result of pending Food and Drug Administration new drug approvals, it adds.

The media portion of the market is forecast to grow 4.5% a year on average from $354.8 million in 1995 to $437.7 million in 2000 and $553.2 million by 2005, to represent just over 25% of the world market for cell-culture media. The annual growth rate of the sera portion of the market is expected to average 6.4%, up from $100.8 million in 1995 to $136.4 million by 2000 and $187.7 million by 2005, while the market for reagents used in cell culture is forecast to grow by an average of 5.3% a year, from $113.6 million this year to $146.9 million by 2000 and $191.2 million by 2005, says BCC.