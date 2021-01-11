1 Year on, EQRx adds $500 million in Series B financing

US biotech EQRx, which is committed to developing and delivering important new medicines at lower prices, today announced that it has raised $500 million in Series B financing.
Since launching a year ago, EQRx has raised around $750 million to advance its mission of bringing new medicines to treat life-threatening and chronic diseases to patients and healthcare systems around the world at prices that are a fraction of the cost of today’s leading therapies.
The Series B financing includes participation from all Series A investors, life science specialists, world-class mutual funds and private equity funds, sovereign wealth and family offices, and market-leading payers and health systems that cover more than 20% of insured lives in the USA.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze