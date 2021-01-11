1 Year on, EQRx adds $500 million in Series B financing

US biotech EQRx, which is committed to developing and delivering important new medicines at lower prices, today announced that it has raised $500 million in Series B financing.

Since launching a year ago, EQRx has raised around $750 million to advance its mission of bringing new medicines to treat life-threatening and chronic diseases to patients and healthcare systems around the world at prices that are a fraction of the cost of today’s leading therapies.

The Series B financing includes participation from all Series A investors, life science specialists, world-class mutual funds and private equity funds, sovereign wealth and family offices, and market-leading payers and health systems that cover more than 20% of insured lives in the USA.