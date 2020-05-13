Thursday 23 July 2026

$20 million more from BARDA for Ebola Sudan and Marburg vaccines development

Biotechnology
13 May 2020
ebola-bi

The USA-based not-for-profit Sabin Vaccine Institute (Sabin) and its partner, Italian biotech ReiThera, today announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the US Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised the first two options, valued at $20 million under the 2019 contract to advance the development of vaccines against Ebola Sudan and Marburg viruses through Phase II clinical trials.

In September 2019, the BARDA awarded Sabin a development contract, valued at $128 million, and provided the initial funding award of $20.5 million. This second $20 million award will enable the manufacture and release of clinical vaccine material developed by ReiThera, a specialist in the development and cGMP manufacture of adenoviral vector vaccines. The funding will also support non-clinical studies to evaluate efficacy and immune response.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Cellphire says BARDA exercises Option 3 of contract to develop platelet-based hemostatic
22 April 2020
Biotechnology
$483 million BARDA award for Moderna to accelerate novel coronavirus vaccine
17 April 2020
Pharmaceutical
USA's BARDA expands Summit's ridinilazole award
23 January 2020
Pharmaceutical
EU Commission approves Janssen Ebola vaccine
2 July 2020




More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Crystalys banks $130m to push gout drug dotinurad toward US and EU launch
Pharmaceutical
Crystalys banks $130m to push gout drug dotinurad toward US and EU launch
23 July 2026
Pharmaceutical
Etcamah clears Europe with US verdict on breast cancer switch pending
23 July 2026
Biotechnology
Kairos Pharma teams up with Bayer to enhance Xofigo activity in MPC
23 July 2026
Generics
Trump turns tariff fire on generics with 2028 countdown
23 July 2026
Pharmaceutical
Lupin spins out oncology assets into US start-up
23 July 2026
Pharmaceutical
BridgeBio clears key FDA milestone for rare calcium disorder therapy encaleret
22 July 2026
Biotechnology
Biogen, Pfizer vet joins Formation Bio as CSO
22 July 2026


Company Spotlight

Celldex Therapeutics
A US immunology specialist building a mast-cell depletion franchise around barzolvolimab, with Phase III data in chronic spontaneous urticaria expected as soon as September 2026.






More Features in Biotechnology

Kairos Pharma teams up with Bayer to enhance Xofigo activity in MPC
23 July 2026
Biogen, Pfizer vet joins Formation Bio as CSO
22 July 2026
ARScience advances manufacturing plans for low-dose IL-2 program
22 July 2026
Celldex drops Phase II study of barzolvolimab in prurigo nodularis
22 July 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze