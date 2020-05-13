$20 million more from BARDA for Ebola Sudan and Marburg vaccines development

The USA-based not-for-profit Sabin Vaccine Institute (Sabin) and its partner, Italian biotech ReiThera, today announced that the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response within the US Department of Health and Human Services, has exercised the first two options, valued at $20 million under the 2019 contract to advance the development of vaccines against Ebola Sudan and Marburg viruses through Phase II clinical trials.
In September 2019, the BARDA awarded Sabin a development contract, valued at $128 million, and provided the initial funding award of $20.5 million. This second $20 million award will enable the manufacture and release of clinical vaccine material developed by ReiThera, a specialist in the development and cGMP manufacture of adenoviral vector vaccines. The funding will also support non-clinical studies to evaluate efficacy and immune response.
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