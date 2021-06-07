$200 million of financing for Dermavant

US immuno-dermatology specialist biotech Dermavant Sciences, a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences, has entered into a $160 million revenue interest purchase and sale agreement for its investigational product tapinarof with three participants that include Marathon Asset Management, NovaQuest Capital Management and a third institutional investor located in Boston.
The company concurrently entered into a $40 million senior secured credit facility with the Boston-based firm. Tapinarof is a novel, therapeutic aryl hydrocarbon receptor modulating agent, in development as a once-daily, steroid-free and cosmetically elegant topical cream being investigated for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Under the terms of the revenue purchase and sale agreement, the participants purchased a capped single-digit percentage revenue interest in net sales of tapinarof for all dermatological indications in the USA in exchange for $160 million in committed funding to be paid to Dermavant, subject to approval of tapinarof by the US Food and Drug Administration.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze