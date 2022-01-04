Sunday 11 January 2026

2021 was not a bumper year for pharma and biotech M&A

Biotechnology
4 January 2022
merger_acquisition_deal_shutterstock_large

Mergers and acquisitions among pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies announced in full year 2021 dropped to their lowest level in more than a decade, which may have been partly influenced by tougher regulations with competition authorities calling for significant divestments to green light deals.

According to The Pharma Letter’s (TPL) analysis, there were just 92 M&A deals in total, compared with 101 in 2020 and 111 in 2018, among which there were just 28 that exceeded $1 billion in value. The biggest deal announced was Australia’s CSL Ltd (ASX: CSL) acquisition of Vifor Pharma, valued at $11.7 billion, compared with 2020’s $39 billion buy of Alexion by AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN). A flurry of deals announced in December – a total of 11 for the month - rescued the year’s figure.

Acquisitions had a strong focus on cell and gene therapy makers, as well as immune-oncology companies and rare disease drug developers, to boost the R&D pipelines of pharma majors.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK

More on this story...

Pharmaceutical
June round-up of pharma/biotech M&A activity
5 July 2016
Pharmaceutical
September 2021 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
1 October 2021
Biotechnology
Biotech Growth Trust says the time is now to buy small-cap bio stocks
17 January 2022
Pharmaceutical
January 2022 pharmaceutical M&A round-up
31 January 2022


Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Biotechnology

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze