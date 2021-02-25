$230 million financing round for Clover Biopharmaceutical

Chinese biotech Clover Biopharmaceutical has raised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in a series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised in the last 12 months to $400 million.

The financing was co-led by GL Ventures and Temasek, with participation from Oceanpine Capital, OrbiMed and existing investor Delos Capital.

The firm said it would use the money to support the continued development and expansion of its pipeline of protein-based vaccines and biologic cancer therapies.