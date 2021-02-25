$230 million financing round for Clover Biopharmaceutical

Chinese biotech Clover Biopharmaceutical has raised nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in a series C financing round, bringing the total amount raised in the last 12 months to $400 million.
The financing was co-led by GL Ventures and Temasek, with participation from Oceanpine Capital, OrbiMed and existing investor Delos Capital.
The firm said it would use the money to support the continued development and expansion of its pipeline of protein-based vaccines and biologic cancer therapies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze