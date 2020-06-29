Sunday 11 January 2026

$250 million private placement for BioNTech

Biotechnology
29 June 2020
A private placement has raised $250 million for German precision medicines specialist BioNTech (Nasdaq: BNTX), a company focused on immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases.

The financing, which was led by Temasek and other accredited investors, includes $139 million worth of ordinary shares and a $112 million investment in four-year mandatory convertible notes.

The investment is expected to close in early- to mid-August, subject to customary closing conditions.

