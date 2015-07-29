Friday 9 January 2026

2nd-qtr sales of Gilead Sciences new hepatitis C shine, beating expectation

Biotechnology
29 July 2015
2019_biotech_test_vial_discovery_big

USA-based Gilead Sciences (Nasdaq: GILD) surprised investors when it reported second-quarter 2015 financials late Tuesday that defied expectations, with its news hepatitis C drugs posting sales higher than analysts had forecast, and also increased its full-year forecast.

Gilead, now the world’s largest biotech company by sales, reported group revenues for the quarter of $8.24 billion, a rise of 26%, versus $7.6 billion according to a consensus estimate by Thomson Reuters.

Earnings came in at nearly $4.5 billion, or $2.92 per share on a diluted basis, while analysts expected $2.71 per share. Excluding one-time items, earnings rose 33.5% over the year-earlier quarter to $3.15 a share, or net income of $4.49 billion, beating analysts' consensus views by $0.44, according to Thomson Reuters. Gilead shares rose 4.8% to $115.87 in after hours trading.

