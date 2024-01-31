2seventy bio rises as it reveals new strategic path forward

US cell and gene therapy biotech 2seventy bio (Nasdaq: TSVT) saw its share close up almost 15% at $4.01 yesterday, after it announced that it is transforming the company.
2Seventy, which has had a rough ride recently, said it will now focus exclusively on the commercialization and development of Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), its BCMA-targeted CAR T therapy for multiple myeloma, and to sell off other assets to Regeneron (Nasdaq: REGN).
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