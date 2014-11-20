3SBio gains exclusive license for PharmAbcine’s tanibirumab

Chinese biotech firm 3SBio Inc has entered into an exclusive license with PharmAbcine, a spin-out from the Korea Research Institute of Bioscience and Biotechnology, for the development, manufacturing and marketing of tanibirumab, an anti-VEGFR2/KDR antibody for cancer.
The territories covered by the accord are Greater China (including Mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau) and several emerging countries, including Thailand, Brazil and Russia. The deal included undisclosed upfront, milestone and royalty payments.
Researchers from PharmAbcine have developed tanibirumab, an anti-VEGFR2/KDR fully human monoclonal antibody to treat solid tumors. Tanibirumab binds KDR and blocks binding of VEGFR ligands, including VEGF-A, VEGF-C and VEGF-D. Consequently, tanibirumab inhibits ligand-stimulated activation of KDR, therefore inhibits ligand-induced angiogenesis, proliferation, and migration of human endothelial cells.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze